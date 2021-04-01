Mumbai Coronavirus Restrictions: Mumbai on Thursday reported more than 8,600 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday hinted that a "restricted lockdown" will be imposed in India's financial captail as the city reported more than 8,600 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pednekar while talking to News18 hinted that the announcement will be made on Friday, adding that all religious and theatres in shopping malls will stay shut during the lockdown.

The Mumbai Mayor further said that shops will be asked to stay open on alternate days while people would be allowed to use local trains only for essential services. A curb will also be imposed on private offices and they will be asked to operate in two shifts, said Pednekar.

Since the beginning of February, Mumbai has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases, forcing the state government to consider reimposing restrictions in the city. So far, the deadly infection has affected over 4.23 lakh people and claimed the lives of more than 11,700 in Mumbai.

The authorities have urged Mumbaikars to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to break the chain of the infection. "The coronavirus infection generally spreads through our nose. One COVID-19 patients can infect at least 400 people. Hence, there is no alternative to wearing mask, hygiene and social distancing," news agency PTI quoted a senior Mumbai health official as saying.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also expressed concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra and has asked state officials to lay out a plan to reimpose a lockdown as appropriate COVID behaviour is not being followed.

"Plan for lockdown... If there is no adherence to restrictions by the people, we may have to go in for it (lockdown) if people fail to follow the new normal," Thackeray had earlier this week while reviewing the situation in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma