Mumbai Coronavirus News: Mumbai had on Thursday reported more than 8,600 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in India's financial capital, day after the city reported the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is not considering any proposal for shutting down of malls and places of religious worship, as of now," said Chahal while speaking with News18.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities in India, had reported more than 8,600 coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since March last year, taking the overall caseload in the city to 4.23 lakh.

On Thursday, Mumbai also reported 18 COVID-19 deaths, the biggest rise since the first week of December last year. As per the BMC, Mumbai has an infection growth rate of 1.38 per cent.

The alarming surge in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, has triggered panic among the officials, forcing them to reimpose restrictions, including restricted lockdowns and night curfews in several cities and districts.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also monitoring the situation in the state and called a high-level meeting on Friday with officials to discuss the situation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray had earlier asked officials to prepare for a lockdown in the state as appropriate COVID behaviour was not being followed. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also hinted at imposing a lockdown, saying a decision in this regard will be taken after April 2.

"We are going to monitor the coronavirus cases in the state till April 2 and if we observe that people are not following social distancing norms, then the government won't be left with any option and we might go for lockdown," Pawar had said earlier.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that imposing lockdowns or night curfews cannot be a solution and mass vaccination can only help India control the spread of the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma