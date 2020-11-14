A level-I fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai on Saturday evening

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A level-I fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai on Saturday evening, news agency ANI reported. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

The fire was brought under control and no casualities were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire, however, is yet to be ascertained.

#UPDATE: The level-I fire, that had broken out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai, has been brought under control. #Maharashtra https://t.co/EjysR929PU pic.twitter.com/GPaksSxIQu — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Several fire-related incidents are reported on Diwali every year. Earlier in the day, several hours were gutted when a fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally located in Kolkata's New Town. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

Fire also broke out at four different locations in Kullu - in Garsa, in Neoli, in Durga Nagar and in Peej.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja