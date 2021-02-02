Mumbai Building Fire: As per preliminary information, five fire tenders have been rushed to spot and no casualty or injury has been reported yet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive broke out at the 6th floor of a building situated in Mumbai's Andheri area on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. As per preliminary information, five fire tenders have been rushed to spot and no casualty or injury has been reported yet.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on 6th floor of a building in Andheri; five fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TR2PIGbe3w — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

more details are awaited.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan