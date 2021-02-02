Massive fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai's Andheri; five fire tenders rushed to spot
Mumbai Building Fire: As per preliminary information, five fire tenders have been rushed to spot and no casualty or injury has been reported yet.
Publish Date: Tue, 02 Feb 2021 01:25 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive broke out at the 6th floor of a building situated in Mumbai's Andheri area on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. As per preliminary information, five fire tenders have been rushed to spot and no casualty or injury has been reported yet.
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on 6th floor of a building in Andheri; five fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TR2PIGbe3w— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021
more details are awaited.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan