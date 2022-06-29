Mumbai Building Collapse: Death Toll Jumps To 19; PM Modi, CM Thackeray Announce Ex Gratia | 10 Points

The death toll in the Mumbai building collapse tragedy jumped to 19 on Wednesday after the authorities recovered more bodies from the rubble. Officials, however, say that the toll might rise further as they are unsure about how many people are still trapped inside the debris.

HERE AT 10 KEY POINTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MUMBAI BUILDING COLLAPSE:

1. The building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla has claimed 19 lives while 15 others have been injured. The four-storey Naik Nagar building in Kurla had collapsed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

2. The injured have been rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and LTMG Hospital in Sion.

3. Senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the building has been dilapidated and since 2013 notices were given to first repair and then demolish the building.

4. The officials now have registered a first information report (FIR) against landlords and one Dilip Biswas under Sections 304(2), 308, 337, 338, and 34 of the IPC.

5. They also evacuated another building in the Naik Nagar Housing Society and demolished it. They said that the residents of the building had also undertaken to carry out repairs, but apparently no repairs were carried out.

6. Later, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Kurla to take a stock of the situation and said that the property should have been vacated on the notice of the BMC. "Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves... otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate... It's now important to take action on this," Aaditya Thackeray said.

7. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed grief over the incident and declared an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also paid condolences to those who lost their lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of deceased. The injured, meanwhile, would be given Rs 50,000 each.

9. "Pained by the building collapse in Mumbai. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoting PM Modi.

10. President Ram Nath Kovind has also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. "The loss of lives in Kurla building collapse at Mumbai is extremely disturbing. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them in this hour of grief," he tweeted.