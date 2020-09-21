A major fire broke out at the Exchange Building at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A major fire broke out at the Exchange Building at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at the second floor of the building in Ballard Estate, which houses the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

No damage or any kind of injury has been reported so far. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Though media reports suggest that a short circuit was the cause of the fire.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate; fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/odzNk0Bfpd — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the NCB office is also situated at the Exchange building. The NCB is currently investigating the Rhea Chakraborty drugs case.

More Details Awaited

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma