Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A man was killed in Mumbai's Lalbaug area after a massive fire broke out on the 19th floor of a 61-storey One Avighna Park building in the city on Friday afternoon. The man, the fire department said, had jumped from the 19th floor of the building. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries, it said.

The man, as per the officials, has been identified as 30-year-old Arun Tiwari.

"After the fire broke out, Arun Tiwari, a security guard of the building, rushed to the 19th floor. Soon he realised that he was trapped and in order to save himself from the blaze, he kept hanging from the balcony of the flat where the fire had erupted. He precariously clung to the railing of the balcony for several minutes before losing his grip and falling to death," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. However, officials suggest that a short-circuit might have caused the fire, adding that fire fighting operations are underway. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and and other senior officials have reached the spot to oversee the rescue operation.

"The Fire and Rescue department reached the spot as soon as they received the news about the incident. So many people have been rescued and the efforts are still on. One man jumped off the building in panic. We can't say that the fire fighting team failed in this. Please don't spread rumours," Pednekar was quoted as saying by an English news channel.

A similar incident happened in Mumbai last month after a major fire broke out in a residential building at Khar. Officials said that the fire erupted at a room in Nutan Villa Building on Guru Gangeshwar Marg located in Khar west.

Two people, as per the officials, were rescued. Officials had said that they had rushed to the spot after being alerted about the fire by the locals. "Eight fire engines and six jetties along with other equipment were sent to the site," PTI quoted a fire brigade official as saying. "Two persons were rescued from the building".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma