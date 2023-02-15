Mumbai Among Cities At High Risk As Sea Levels Rise; UN Chief Warns Of 'Death Sentence' For Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday sounded an alert over the risk presented by rising sea levels. Guterres warned that rising sea levels could amount to "a death sentence" for vulnerable nations, including India. India's financial capital Mumbai, which lies on the western coast of the country, is among the cities which face serious threat.

Guterres said even if we manage to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the danger that looms over the world is immense. Speaking at the opening of a UN Security Council meeting on rising sea levels, the UN chief said every fraction of a degree counts as sea levels could rise two-fold if temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The level could further rise exponentially with further temperature increases, the UN chief said.

The UN Security Council meeting was hearing from 75 countries and said acknowledged its critical role in building support for actions to fight climate change.

Guterres said large cities on every continent will experience significant effects, including Cairo, Lagos, Maputo, Bangkok, Dhaka, Jakarta, Mumbai, Shanghai, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, New York, Buenos Aires, and Santiago. Countries like Bangladesh, China, India, and the Netherlands are also at risk under any scenario.

According to data issued by the World Meteorological Organization on Tuesday and referenced by Guterres, if global warming is kept to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the mean sea level will increase by 2 to 3 metres (6.5 to 9.8 feet) over the next 2,000 years. According to the WMO, sea levels could rise up to 22 metres (72 feet) with a 5-degree Celsius increase and up to 6 metres (19.7 feet) with a 2-degree Celsius increase.

"Our world is hurtling past the 1.5-degree warming limit that a livable future requires, and with present policies, is careening towards 2.8 degrees — a death sentence for vulnerable countries," Guterres said.

The danger is especially severe for at least 900 million people residing in coastal zones at low elevations, or one out of every 10 people worldwide, he said.

The consequences are unthinkable, Guterres said: Low-lying communities and entire countries could disappear, the world would witness a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale and competition would become ever fiercer for fresh water, land and other resources.

In an effort to inspire action, Guterres has been trying to draw attention to the risks that climate change poses to the entire world. He stated in October that the globe is engaged in a "life-or-death struggle" for survival as "climate disaster gallops ahead" and that the 20 richest nations in the world are not doing enough to prevent global warming. In November, he said that the world is on the verge of irreversible "climate mayhem" and urged international leaders to refocus efforts on reducing emissions, honour commitments made about climate financing, and aid developing nations in hastening their switch to renewable energy sources.

The Paris agreement adopted in 2015 on climate change called for the need to limit the rise in global temperatures to a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The climate crisis begs to be addressed as it is the root cause of rising seas, said Guterres as he called upon the Security Council to work towards building the political will required.

