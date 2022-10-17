Mumbai Airport To Remain Closed On Oct 18 From 11 AM To 5 PM

THE Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai will remain closed from 11 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday due to post-monsoon preventive maintainance of the runway, said the airport in its passenger advisory on Monday.

“The CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday (October 18) from 11.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs for repair and maintenance work on both its runways. RWY 14/32 & 9/27,” read the advisory on the official Twitter handle of the airport.

As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at #MumbaiAirport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs.#PassengerAdvisory #GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/wIC9bCkEkH — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 17, 2022

“With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” the advisory added.

It also informed that the flights during this duration have been rescheduled in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders in order to ensure smooth completion of the maintainance .

Mumbai airport which is one of the busiest airports in the country, earlier this month, received a hoax email warning about a bomb on an IndiGo plane.

"On Saturday night, an email was received at the Mumbai airport, in which it was written that a bomb had been planted in Indigo flight number 6E 6045," an official had said.

This flight was to take off from Mumbai and land at Ahmedabad. It was checked after the email, but nothing was found on the flight, the Mumbai police said.