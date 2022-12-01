Massive Queues Seen At Mumbai Airport After Servers Crashed At Terminal 2, Airline Services Impacted

The Terminal 2 at Mumbai Airport reported a technical issue on Thursday, which caused check-ins to be delayed and resulted in long lineups.

By Shivam Shandilya
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 06:35 PM IST
Minute Read
Massive Queues Seen At Mumbai Airport After Servers Crashed At Terminal 2, Airline Services Impacted
Image tweeted by @kiwitwees

THE TERMINAL 2 at Mumbai Airport reported a technical issue on Thursday, which caused check-ins to be delayed and resulted in long lineups. Normal services were resumed at Mumbai International Airport, however, after operations were disrupted for approximately 40 minutes due to server failure. 

Long lines were seen at the airport, with reports claiming passengers waited for nearly an hour for baggage drop. DIG Shrikant Kishore of the Central Industrial Security Force said that the system blackout happened due to damage to the fibre optic cable.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," said CISF at Mumbai International Airport, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Also Read
Swara Bhasker Marches With Rahul Gandhi, Urges Everyone To Join Bharat..
Swara Bhasker Marches With Rahul Gandhi, Urges Everyone To Join Bharat..

According to the Hindustan Times, both Vistara and Akasa Air have said that airlines have been affected by the outage.

Many flyers took to Twitter to complain about the situation. 

Air India, replying to one of the Twitter users, said, "Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience."

(More to be followed...)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.