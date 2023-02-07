Mumbai Airport Receives Threat Call From Terrorist Linked To Indian Mujahideen; Security Forces On Alert

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is on alert after a threat call was received from an Indian Mujahideen terrorist. (Image: ANI)

POLICE and other security forces at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have been put on alert after Mumbai airport received a threat call from a terror group. According to Mumbai Police, the call was received at around 10 pm at Mumbai airport on Monday, ANI reported.

The caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and described himself as a member of the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen (IM), the Police said on Tuesday.

Soon after the call was received, the airport authority immediately informed Mumbai Police and the case against the unknown person has been registered under section 505 (1) of the IPC.

Earlier on February 3, National Investigation Agency (NIA) received mail from an unidentified individual claiming to be a Talibani member threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai, police sources, as quoted by news agency ANI, said.

According to the sources, the NIA apprised the Mumbai Police about the development following which various cities of Maharashtra have been put on alert. "The person who sent the threat mail described himself to be a Talibani. He said that there would be a terror attack in Mumbai," Mumbai Police sources said.

Acting upon the information, NIA along with Mumbai Police started a joint investigation to unearth the truth. This does not end here, in January, a threat call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai also in which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the school.

According to Mumbai Police, a call was received at 4:30 pm on the landline of the school. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. A similar call informing about the bombs planted in various parts of the city was received in October last year also.

Earleir, an Ayodhya resident also received a phone call from an unidentified man, threatening to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, the Police said.