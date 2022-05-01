New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Listing out his priorities ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark, and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his three-day Europe visit will allow him to hold multiple bilateral meetings with European leaders, and discuss about post-COVID recovery and other key issues, when Southeast Asia is facing several challenges.

In his departure statement, PM Modi he during his visit to Berlin he will hold a "detailed" bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He said the two leaders will chair the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany.

He said the IGC will help India and Germany list out their priorities for the medium and long term.

"In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," he said.

"The long standing commercial ties between India and Germany form one of the pillars of our Strategic Partnership, and Chancellor Scholz and I will also jointly address a Business Roundtable with the goal of energising our industry to industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both countries," he added.

From Germany, the Prime Minister said, he will visit Copenhagen to hold a bilateral meeting with his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen to review the progress in the unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' between the two countries.

He said will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable, with the Indian community in Denmark, and take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with the leaders of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," PM Modi said.

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," he added.

Later, PM Modi will have a stopover in Paris during his return journey to India where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who was recently re-elected in the French Presidential elections 2022.

The Prime Minister said he will congratulate Macron reaffirm the close friendship between India and France. The two leaders will also "set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership", he said.

"President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other," he said.

"My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity," he added.

