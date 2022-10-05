Mulayam Singh Yadav Remains Critical, Being Administered Life-saving Drugs: Medanta Hospital

THE health condition of Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical, according to the private hospital in Gurugram where he was admitted on Sunday. The 82-year-old SP leader remains admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and is being administered life-saving drugs.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party's (SP) official handle.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday paid a visit to Mulayam Singh Yadav to check on his health. "Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time," the Chief Minister said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been under treatment of top oncologists at Medanta since August 22. Earlier in July too, he had been admitted to the facility in July.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of Samajwadi Party, served as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister thrice. He also held the position of Union defence minister thrice. In his career spanning several decades, Mulayam Singh was elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) 10 times and became Lok Sabha MP seven times.