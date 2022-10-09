Mulayam Singh Yadav 'Quite Critical': Medanta Hospital Gives Health Update On SP Patriarch

SAMAJWADI Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday. The 82-year-old leader was admitted to the ICU on October 2.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been under treatment of top oncologists at Medanta since August 22. Earlier in July too, he had been admitted to the facility in July.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of Samajwadi Party, served as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister thrice. He also held the position of Union defence minister thrice. In his career spanning several decades, Mulayam Singh was elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) 10 times and became Lok Sabha MP seven times.

Last week, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also enquired about the SP patriarch's health. Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Akhilesh and enquired about his father's condition.