Mulayam Singh Yadav In Critical Care Unit At Medanta Hospital In Gurugram, SP Says Condition Stable

FORMER Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday, has been shifted to the critical care unit (CCU) and is being treated by a team of specialists. His condition is stable, the Samajwadi Party said in a post on Twitter.

The SP patriarch was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in the national capital region yesterday as his health deteriorated.

Issuing a statement on his health condition, the hospital said Yadav is "currently admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists". The party meanwhile appealed to the people to not visit the hospital and assured that they will continue to share upadtes on his condition.

The 82-year-old leader's brother Shivpal Yadav is also present at the hospital, while his son and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also visited.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22, is currently being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. Earlier in July too, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital.

Following the reports of his deteriorating health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. While PM Modi assured Akhilesh of all possible assistance, Adityanath reportedly spoke to the doctors, asking them to provide the best treatment to Mulayam.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished Mulayam a speedy recovery and prayed for his health.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Akhilesh to enquire about his father's health. "On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the ailing leader. "Received the news of Mulayam Singhji's ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "All of us are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and praying for his health."

"Hope Shri Mulayam Singhji is back to best health soon," Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Singh Chaudhary wrote on Twitter.