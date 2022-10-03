Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Updates: SP Supremo's Condition Stable; PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath Dial Akhilesh

FORMER Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated. It is now reported that he is in stable condition. The 82-year-old leader is under treatment in the hospital since August 22.

Here Are The Latest Updates On Mulayam’s Health:

According to news agency ANI sources, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health. PM Modi assured Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a telephonic conversation with Akhilesh and enquired about his father’s health. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant him a speedy recovery, Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh. Taking to Twitter, Maurya wrote, "Information was received through the media about the deteriorating health of former Chief Minister of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for a speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav. "The news of ill health of Mulayam Singh Ji was received. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health."

Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.