Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Updates: Tejashwi Yadav Says SP Patriarch Showing Some Improvement; Still In ICU

BIHAR Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who has been admitted there. "There is some improvement in his health. He is in CCU. Met with Akhilesh Yadav, gave him my best wishes," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The 82-year-old SP leader remains admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and is being administered life-saving drugs. Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. On Sunday suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU in Medanta Hospital.

Soon after the information of him being admitted to the hospital was reported, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father's health, said sources. Later, PM Modi said whatever possible assistance is required, he is there to help.

Earlier on October 4, Medanta Hospital said in a statement informed that the former UP Chief Minister is still critical and currently admitted to the ICU and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said on Wednesday in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party's (SP) official handle.

On the same day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit to Mulayam Singh Yadav to enquire about his health. "Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time," he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday to check on the health of Mulayam Singh. "His condition is improving, praying for his better health," Lalu Yadav said while leaving the hospital.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, served as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister thrice. He also held the position of Union defence minister thrice. In his career spanning several decades, Mulayam Singh was elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) 10 times and became Lok Sabha MP seven times.