UP's Saifai Village Prepares To Bid Adieu To Mulayam Singh Yadav Today

THE FINAL rites of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who breathed his last on Monday will take place at his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district today.

The 82-year-old Mulayam Singh passed away on Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital due to age-related ailments. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital last week after his health deteriorated.

Several chief ministers along with the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla expected to mark their presence at the funeral. People turn out in large numbers to pay their tributes to the Samajwadi Party supremo at his ancestral home in Saifai.

As per the sources, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel will represent the Congress at the funeral of a Samajwadi Party veteran. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge who is contesting the party president polls will also participate in the funeral but he will not join as the party's official leader. However, It is unclear at this time whether Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are in Karnataka for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, would be present.

On Monday, after the demise of the veteran Samajwadi Party leader, the condolences poured in. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences saying his (Mulayam) death is an "irreparable loss" to the country. "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a down-to-earth veteran leader. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected his relationship with Mulayam Singh and tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

Mulayam Singh Yadav who fondly called “Netaji” had seen Uttar Pradesh go through many ups and downs during his five-decade-long career. He was well-versed in the politics of the most populous state of India. On the demise of the Samajwadi Party supremo, National General Secretary, Samajwadi Party, Ram Gopal Yadav said, "The politics of the country became poor due to the death of Netaji. The way he started politics after his entry into it, the way he brought the common man at the forefront. Those who did not know the route to Lucknow and Delhi were also made MLAs and MPs."

Born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, Mulayam Singh rose quickly in politics and became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. He also served in the Union Government once as the Defence Minister. He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

His career began when he was elected MLA in 1967 at the age of 28. On October 4, 1992, he founded the Samajwadi Party and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh. Later, his son Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of the party and is currently its leader.