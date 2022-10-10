Mulayam Singh Yadav Was 'Key Soldier For Democracy': PM Modi Leads Tributes For Late SP Supremo

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who was admitted to the hospital due to ill health passed away on Monday at age of 82. Taking to Samajwadi Party’s official account chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the passing away of his father and party supremo. SP Patriarch was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week.

On Sunday, Mulayam Singh was admitted to the ICU of the hospital after his health deteriorated. After concerns mounted over his condition, his brother Shivpal Yadav, son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav were present at the hospital during his treatment. As the nation is in mourning, condolences tweets are pouring in for Akhilesh Yadav’s family in this time of tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and termed SP supremo a ‘remarkable leader’ and that his passing away pains him.

“I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti.”

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

President Murmu paid tribute to the Late SP supremo and wrote, "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam Ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!"

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। साधारण परिवेश से आए मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की उपलब्धियां असाधारण थीं। ‘धरती पुत्र’ मुलायम जी जमीन से जुड़े दिग्गज नेता थे। उनका सम्मान सभी दलों के लोग करते थे। उनके परिवार-जन व समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed pain on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav "He was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades," Singh tweeted.





श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी ज़मीन से जुड़े एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने कई दशकों तक उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने अनेक पदों पर काम किया और देश, समाज एवं प्रदेश के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया। उनका निधन बेहद पीड़ादायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

Satish Mahana, UP assembly speaker condoling his death, said, "It's a very sad moment. He was the land of the son. I had recently visited Medanta and met Akhilesh ji and came back with the impression that he was improving. It is a very sad moment."

"In politics, the opposition is as important as the ruling party. Mulayam Singh Ji embodied the great spirit and will be hugely missed," Mahana said.