Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Netaji Who Wrestled His Way To Political Dominance

Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday (October 10), his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced. Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last in Gurugram's Medanta hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle. Mulayam, 82, was admitted to the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Three-Time UP CM

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a renowned socialite leader and a lecturer at a college in Mainpuri, started his career as a student leader before he was drawn into the vortex of the political movement and then politics. A three-time chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav won his first state election in 1967. He was elected as the Chief Minister for the first time in 1989. Later, he founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. The 76-year-old leader was also India's 21st Defence Minister from 1996-1998.



Mulayam Singh's name is often seen as someone who, with an aspiration of becoming prime minister, failed to touch the periphery many times. In 1996, when the United Front was about to form a government, Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen by a senior leader of the UPA for the post. However, the popular political leader from Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, opposed it. At a rally a few years ago, Mulayam Singh blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal for opposing his candidature. The Samajwadi Party positioned him as the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014.

Mulayam Singh Yadav: A Champion Of Minorities



Mulayam Singh Yadav was once referred to as "Mulla Mulayam" because he turned Muslims into the Samajwadi Party's vote bank. He was also considered a champion working for the cause of the minority community.

Mulayam Singh Yadav served as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007. From 1996 to 1998, he also served as the defence minister in the United Front government.

Mulayam Singh Yadav won the parliamentary elections in Mainpuri, Sambhal, Kannauj, and Azamgarh. He has served as an MLA for Jaswant Nagar seven times. In 1996, 2004, 2009, and 2014, he won Mainpuri four times. He also won Sambhal twice in 1998 and 1999, Kannauj once in 1999, and Azamgarh once in 2014. In 1999, he ran for and won two seats, Sambhal and Kannauj, and in 2014, he ran for and won two seats, Azamgarh and Mainpuri. Later, he left both of them.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's Role In Ayodhya Dispute

The Ayodhya dispute in 1993 and the incidents following it played an important role in shaping the political career of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was the Chief Minister of the state when he ordered the police firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya in 1990, after he famously said, "Parinda bhi par nahi maar sakega".

The SP Trouble

In 2012, when the Samajwadi Party attained a full majority for the first time since its formation, Mulayam installed Akhilesh Yadav as the Chief Minister.

The tussle between his son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav for control of the party was one of the lowest points for the leader known for the upliftment of the minority. Eventually, the power completely shifted into the hands of his son, Akhilesh Yadav, when he became the party's national president on January 1, 2017.