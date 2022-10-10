Mulayam Singh Yadav: From Saifai To Samajwadi, A Timeline Of SP Patriarch's Life And Political Career

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died in Medanta hospital of Gurugram on Monday. Yadav, 82 was a veteran Indian politician and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He had entered politics in his 20s, rising to become chief minister of northern Uttar Pradesh state in 1989.

Fondly called "Netaji", or respected leader, by his supporters, Yadav became Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for the second time in 1993, a year after a Hindu right-wing mob demolished the 16th century Babri Mosque in the town of Ayodhya, triggering nationwide violence. He and his Samajwadi Party emerged as advocates for Muslims, who make up a sizeable minority in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav also served as India's federal defence minister in a coalition government between 1996 and 1998. He was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a third time from 2003 to 2007. In recent years, he handed over the leadership of the party to his son, Akhilesh Yadav, although he remained a senior leader and a member of the national parliament.

Here take a look at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Life and Career

1939: Born in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh

1967: Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party

1968: Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After the emergency (1975-1977) Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with Janata Dal

1977: Becomes minister for the first time

1982-1987: Becomes Member of the Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council

1996: Contests Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and becomes Defence minister

1998: Becomes Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP

1999: Becomes an MP again from Sambhal

1980: Becomes Lokdal state President

1985-87: Becomes state president of Janata Dal

1989-1991: Becomes Uttar Pradesh CM first time

1992: Founds Samajwadi Party

1993-95: Becomes UP CM for the second time.

2003: Became UP CM for third time

2003: Death of wife Malti Devi, marries Sadhna Gupta

2004: Becomes MP from Mainpuri

2007: Becomes Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly

2009: Becomes MP from Mainpuri

2014: Becomes MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri

2019: Becomes MP (seventh time) from Mainpuri

2022: Dies at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital