Mulayam Singh Yadav: The 'Dhartiputra' Who Remained Connected To His Roots While Gaining Political Heights

File photo of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away at the age of 82, on Monday. (Image: ANI)

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and Samajwadi Party (SP) founder, passed away on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram. The three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yadav, remained a true son of the soil. Famously known as 'Dhartiputra', his style of politics was connected to the roots. A leader who never corporatised his politics, Yadav was a friend of friends and even turned his foes into friends through his demeanour.

Mulayam Singh first contested the Assembly election from Karhal in 1967 on the ticket of Ram Manohar Lohia's Samyukta Socialist Party ticket. Yadav, who was groomed by freedom leaders like Raj Narain and Ram Manohar Lohia, spent eight terms in the state assembly. Yadav was detained for 19 months in 1975 during emergency was being enforced by Indira Gandhi. In 1977, he was initially appointed a state minister. In 1980, he was elected president of Uttar Pradesh's Lok Dal, which later merged with the Janata Dal. He was chosen as the opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 1982 and continued in that capacity till 1985.

In 1989, Mulayam Singh Yadav was appointed chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time. He had the unusual ability to sense political upheavals since he was a clever politician. When the national administration of V P Singh fell in November 1990, Yadav joined Chandra Shekhar's Janata Dal (Socialist) party, and he continued to serve as chief minister with the backing of the Congress. In April 1991, the Congress withdrew its support, and Mulayam Singh lost the midterm elections to the BJP. As a result, his government was overthrown. Yadav established his own Samajwadi Party in 1992 before joining up with the Bahujan Samaj Party for the November 1993 elections for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Yadav was elected chief minister of Uttar Pradesh with the support of the Congress and Janata Dal owing to the coalition between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, which prevented the BJP from retaking power in the state. Mulayam's position on the campaign calling for the creation of a separate state for Uttarakhand was just as controversial as his position on the 1990 Ayodhya movement. His rule was marred by the shootings of activists for Ayodhya and then Uttarakhand on October 2, 1994, in Muzaffarnagar. The tragic State Guest House incident caused the SP-BSP alliance to dissolve in 1995, but Mulayam Singh Yadav made sure that his party returned to power in 2003.

In September 2003, he was sworn in for a third time as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. While he was still the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav contested from the Mainpuri district in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He did, however, later leave the Lok Sabha and remained chief minister until 2007, when the SP was defeated by the BSP in the state elections.

Singh was among a very few rare leaders who openly supported nepotism with no remorse. In Uttar Pradesh, there were about a dozen family members involved in politics at any given moment.

The veteran politician valued his friends deeply. Whether it was Beni Prasad Varma, or Azam Khan, or Mohan Singh, or Janeshwar Mishra, each one had a special place in his life.

Mulayam shared a love-hate relationship with the media. His famous 'Halla Bol' agitation against some newspapers grabbed national headlines. However, he maintained a cordial relationship with individual journalists, and he always made sure that it never deteriorated.

For party workers, he remained their beloved "Netaji"—one who was always approachable and available.

Amidst the ongoing tussle between his family members—daughter-in-law Aparna joining the BJP, the split between son Akhilesh and brother Shivpal, Mulayam made no public mention of it, but it was clear that he was deeply affected by the recent developments. His second wife, Sadhna Gupta, died in July this year.