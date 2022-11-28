Mulayam Card May Not Play Major Role For Dimple Yadav In Mainpuri Bypoll

THE Samajwadi Party's (SP) Dimple Yadav won't be getting an easy victory like her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav, who used to register effortless wins, according to some local residents.

However, many believe that she will make it because of the public sympathy for the veteran Samajwadi Party leader who died recently.

"The bypoll will certainly not be simple for Dimple Yadav as the BJP is making all efforts to snatch the seat from the SP. A large number of BJP leaders are already camping in the city," businessman Dhirendra Kumar Gupta," was quoted by news agency PTI.

At the same time, Gupta also mentioned that going will not be easy for the saffron party as its candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya is meeting and greeting the voters as a formality.

"Unless the BJP workers don't undertake door-to-door campaigning, it will be tough for Shakya to win," he said.

"There cannot be any comparison between 'neta ji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and his son Akhilesh Yadav, as the former knew each of his voters. But the Yadavs are more or less visiting each and every house in the constituency to ensure that they emerge victorious in the bypoll," he said.

According to Gupta if the SP loses the seat, it will prove to be the last nail in their political coffin.

"When in power, the SP had unleashed hooliganism in the city, and people were feeling harassed. Now, the scene has changed."

"This bypoll is a fiercely contested one. At this point in time, it is difficult to say who will win or who has the edge. Things are different this time, especially in the absence of neta ji," he added.

On being asked if SP's door-to-door campaigning will be any match for the BJP's high-tech canvassing, the 50-year-old said, "The BJP indulges in high-decibel campaigning, and it is their only work. They are liars and are always flaunting. They play (songs on) the DJ, while we silently go from one house to another."

Pushpendra Singh, a resident of Kisshni assembly said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had done a lot of work like constructing roads, schools, and hospitals and ensuring water and electricity supply for the people of the constituency.

"What has the BJP done for the people of this place?" he further said.

Akhilesh Yadav represents the Karhal assembly seat, which is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

Mainpuri Polls will take place on December 5 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.

(With inputs from the agency)