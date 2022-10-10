Mulayam And Modi: A Shared History of Rivalry and Friendship That Continued For Years

MULAYAM Singh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special bond that included verbal sparring and marching together on public occasions.

It was a few months before the 2019 General Elections, and Yadav, sitting on the opposition benches, expressed his hope that Modi would be re-elected as Prime Minister. Modi recalled that moment on Monday as he paid tributes to Mulayam Singh at an event in Bharuch(Gujarat) and said they had a "special relationship".

"Amid our political differences, the candid words of a senior leader like Mulayam Singh ji during the concluding session of the house were like a blessing," Modi said.

The Prime Minister responded to a statement made by Yadav in Gorakhpur that the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader does not have a 56-inch chest to convert UP into Gujarat as his state has a 24-hour power supply in every village and street.

Mulayam returned the 56-inch jibe in October of that year.

On being re-elected as SP's president, he addressed party members in Lucknow and brought up Pakistani forces' shelling of the Line of Control in an apparent attack on the BJP-led central government.

A trained wrestler, Yadav also said Modi needed a 56-inch chest to take on SP.

Modi had once targeted Mulayam for his remarks that men couldn't be sent to the gallows for committing rape.

Addressing a rally in Moradabad, the SP leader had said, "Ladke ladke hain, ho jaati hai (boys will be boys, mistakes will happen)." He said there could not be capital punishment for rape.

In February 2017, while addressing a rally in Badaun, Modi said, ""An SP MLA from Badaun levelled serious allegations against an SP MP and if a reporter approached Mulayam Singh for comments, he would have said boys make mistakes."

Mulayam and Modi shared a relationship spanning from rivalry to friendship. In the 2015 'tilak' ceremony of Yadav's grandnephew Tej Pratap,they walked hand-in-hand in Saifai, the SP leader's ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Samajwadi Leader Mulayam Singh had a "big heart" and he showered him blessings despite their political differences.