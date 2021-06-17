Mukul Roy, who won the West Bengal assembly election as a BJP candidate from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency, reportedly had written to the Home Ministry, asking it to withdraw the Z plus security cover.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withrawn the Z-category VIP security cover of Mukul Roy, who recently ditched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after Mamata Banerjee raced back to power in West Bengal, reported news agency quoting sources.

The Home Ministry has also withdrawn the small category security cover being provided to his son Subhrangshu by another central paramilitary force CISF. The father-son are now being provided security by the West Bengal Police.

Roy, who won the West Bengal assembly election as a BJP candidate from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency, reportedly had written to the Home Ministry, asking it to withdraw the Z plus security cover.

Roy, who joined the BJP in 2017 after being sacked as TMC's national general secretary, was accorded a low category Y+ central security cover of the central paramilitary CRPF.

However, it was upgraded to the second top level of Z just before the assembly polls in the state that were held in March-April this year.

He had a contingent of about 22-24 armed CRPF commandos who used to move with him every time he travelled in West Bengal.

Why did Roy join TMC again?

Roy, who joined the TMC last week in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, was unhappy with the top leadership of the BJP. Addressing a press conference, he had said that no one will remain in the BJP in the "present circumstances".

Roy's return to TMC is a big boost to the party, which is hoping to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee has also hinted at giving crucial role to Roy in the TMC.

"Mukul's return proves that the BJP does not let anyone live in peace and put's undue pressure on everyone," the chief minister had said.

BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats in the 294-member state assembly. TMC registered a landslide victory winning 213 seats.

