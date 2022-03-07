New Delhi/ Palestine | Jagran News Desk: Mukul Arya, India's representative at the Palestinian city of Ramallah, was found dead inside his workplace on Sunday, announced the top leadership of Palestine. It, however, was not immediately known how the top Indian diplomat died.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said it is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) of India "to complete the arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased ambassador to India for his burial."

"As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death," it said.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar, meanwhile, said he is "deeply shocked" over the demise of Arya. "He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he said in a Tweet.

TS Tirumurti, India's ambassador to United Nations (UN), also expressed grief over Arya's demise. "This is truly shocking. A wonderful colleague snatched away so young. My deepest condolences to his family," he tweeted.

Arya, 38, was a career diplomat who served at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, in addition to serving at the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris and at the Embassies of India in Kabul and Moscow.

He was raised and educated in Delhi, studied Economics at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008, according to the website of the Representative Office of India in Ramallah, Palestine.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma