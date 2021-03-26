The UP government told the Supreme Court that Mukhtar Ansari was running his alleged illegal activities from Rupnagar district jail in Punjab where he is lodged.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to hand over the custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh Police within two weeks. As per reports, the MLA from Mau constituency will be lodged in district jail of Banda.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy delivered the verdict on the plea of Uttar Pradesh government seeking a direction to the Punjab government and Rupnagar jail authority to immediately hand over the custody of Ansari, to the district jail Banda.

In its petition, the The UP government said that Ansari has been “dodging” the judicial system and is running his alleged illegal activities from Rupnagar district jail in Punjab where he is lodged.

While UP alleged in the apex court that there is “collusion” between Ansari and Punjab Police, the Amarinder Singh government refuted these claims and raised questions over the maintainability of plea filed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

On March 4, the top court was told by Punjab government that Yogi Adityanath-led government has got no fundamental right to seek Ansari's transfer from Rupnagar jail to a district jail in Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab in connection with an alleged extortion case since January 2019. He is also accused in several cases of heinous crimes lodged in Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta