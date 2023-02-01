Mukesh Ambani Takes Over Gautam Adani As Richest Indian In Forbes Billionaire List

MUKESH Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries has overtaken Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani to become the richest Indian in the world with a net worth of USD 84.3 billion, according to the latest Forbes Real-time billionaire list for 2023.

According to Forbes real-time tracker of 5 pm EST on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Chairman's assets went up 0.19 per cent with an increase of wealth by USD 164 million while Gautam Adani's assets went down by 4.62 per cent with the industrialist's wealth pegged at USD 84.1 billion, that resulted in Ambani's overtaking Adani.

This comes days after the New York-based Hindenburg Research released a report accusing Adani Group of brazen stock manipulation. The report alleged, Adani Group cultivating a decades-long fraud scheme, "brazen accounting fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering"

The Hindenburg Research report raised concerns about shares of Adani group companies having a possibility of declining from their current levels, owing to high valuations. It also said the Group's exposure to debt was a concern.

Adani who figured among the top three billionaires in the world has dropped in the ranking to number 10 just below Mukesh Ambani. At the top of the list is French luxury fashion giant LMVH's Bernard Arnault and family. In December 2022, Louis Vuitton's founder and CEO Bernard Arnault overtook Elon Musk as the world's richest person.

However, these values fluctuate constantly. If there is a gain in Adani's stock, it is expected Adani's personal wealth will rise too.