New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking revelation regarding the security scare at Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, the Mumbai police on Thursday said that the Telegram channel, through which an organisation named Jaish-ul-Hind claimed the responsibility for placing the explosive-laden car outside Ambani's residence, was created in Tihar area of Delhi's Janakpuri, where the famous Tihar jail was also situated.

According to Mumbai Police, they have also informed the Delhi police about the latest development in the case. The Mumbai police, as reported by news agency PTI said, that they took the help of a local cyber agency to track the location of the mobile phone on which the Telegram channel was created. During the investigation, the location of the phone was traced near Tihar jail in Delhi.

A Mahindra Scorpio car with gelatin sticks was found parked near Antilia, the multi-storey residence of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in south Mumbai on February 25. According to police sources, the Telegram channel was created on February 26 and the message claiming responsibility for placing the vehicle outside Ambani's residence was posted on the Telegram messaging app late in the night on February 27.

The message had also demanded payment in cryptocurrency and mentioned a link to deposit the same. During the probe, the link was found as "not available", due to which the investigators suspected it to be mischievous, the official said.

On February 28, another message from Jaish-ul-Hind surfaced on a social media platform, claiming that the organisation did not have any role in the incident. The investigation in the case was initially conducted by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai police.

After the mysterious death of Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV that was later found parked outside Ambani's residence, the probe was transferred to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case related to the recovery of the explosives-laden vehicle.



