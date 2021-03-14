Mukesh Ambani Security Scare: Waze was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Police official Sachin Waze, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25, was sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till March 25 on Sunday.

Waze had sought interim protection from a Mumbai court on Saturday. However, the court refused to give Waze any interim relief and issued notice to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Hours after this, he was arrested by the NIA under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation, 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

Waze was summoned at the agency's Mumbai office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Saturday to record his statement.

The NIA spokesperson said Waze was arrested under Sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act after being questioned by NIA officials for around 12 hours.

The case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek at Thane on March 5.

Credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', Waze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

Waze, who led the team that arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in November last year in a suicide abetment case, had joined Shiv Sena while he was under suspension. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said Waze was a member of Shiv Sena till 2008.

Following Waze's arrest, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government for allegedly protecting the Mumbai Police official.

"I think only one angle has come out but Mansukh Hiren death case isn't solved yet. Probe will reveal who was involved and what was the intention," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"API Sachin Waze was suspended by High Court for 16 years. When I was CM, Shiv Sena leaders demanded to revoke his suspension. The new government took him back giving an excuse of COVID. He was made Crime Intelligence Unit's chief and was given major cases," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma