Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The mystery over the SUV loaded with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence deepened on Friday after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Mumbai anti-terror squad (ATS) found that encounter specialist Sachin Waze and Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran met each other on February 17.

According to reports by The Times of India and NDTV, the NIA and the Mumbai ATS have also recovered the CCTV footage of Waze's meet with Hiran. The CCTV footage has revealed that Waze met Hiran for 10 minutes at the fort area of Mumbai.

The reports claimed that Waze reached the fort area from the Mumbai Police headquarters in his Mercedes while Hiran reached there via an Ola cab.

The NIA, which is probing the bomb threat angle in the case, has also seized two more luxury cars -- Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Mercedes -- allegedly used by Waze. The central agency on Thursday also questioned two policemen, including an aide of Waze.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in the probe into recovery of explosives from the SUV. He has also been facing heat in the murder case of Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV.

Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5. Hiran's wife accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh shifted

While the NIA has tightened its noose around the case, the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra has shifted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the Home Guard. The state government said that Singh was transferred after some of his colleagues committed "serious and unforgivable mistakes".

"This is not an administrative transfer (of Singh). Some things have come to light through the probes conducted by the NIA and the ATS," said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Some of the colleagues of the (former) Mumbai police chief (Singh) committed some serious mistakes. Those are unforgivable mistakes. Hence, he was transferred. Further action will be taken based on the probe report," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma