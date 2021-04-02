Mukesh Ambani Security Scare: The woman was seen with Waze at a five-star hotel in South Mumbai and used to "whitewash" the Mumbai cop's black money using a currency note counting machine, said NIA officials.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In another twist to the case relating to the recovery of explosive materials near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained a "mystery woman" who was seen in the CCTV camera with Mumbai Police official Sachin Waze.

The NIA, as reported by news agency IANS, detained the 'mystery woman' from the Mumbai Airport on Thursday. She was seen with Waze at a five-star hotel in South Mumbai and used to "whitewash" the Mumbai cop's black money using a currency note counting machine, the NIA officials said.

The NIA officials, quoted by IANS, said that they have also raided her house in the suburbs in the western Thane district and is currently questioning her to find more about the case.

The "mystery woman" had emerged in the case after the NIA found her in CCTV footage of a five-star hotel where Waze had stayed for at least five days in mid-February. Media reports suggest that Waze was running an extortion racket from the hotel in Mumbai.

The NIA is investigating two connected matters -- the SUV Scorpio which was found abandoned with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note near Antilia, the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, followed by the death of its owner, Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren whose body was found in the Thane Creek wetlands on March 5.

In the probe, the NIA has seized seven high-end cars -- the first one was a Scorpio, an Innova, two Mercedes Benz, a LandCruiser Prado, a Mitsubishi Outlander and a Volvo -- and is now on the trail of another car in which Waze and some co-accused, have been caught on CCTV footage while travelling to an undisclosed location.

(With inputs from IANS)

