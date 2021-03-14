Mukesh Ambani Security Scare: The NIA arrested police officer Sachin Waze after questioning him for hours and recording his statement at the Mumbai office.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a Mumbai police official in connection with the in connection with its investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

The NIA arrested police officer Sachin Waze after questioning him for around 12 hours and recording his statement at the Mumbai office.

"Sachin has been arrested under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I) Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his role and involvement in placing explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25," the NIA said in a statement.

The police official has been under probe for the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran and was summoned on Saturday by the NIA. He had filed his anticipatory bail plea on Friday at the Thane district sessions court, which was rejected on the fact that Sachin had spent time with Hiran on Fenryary 27 and 28.

In his bail plea, Sachin had claimed that the case filed against him "baseless and without any motive" and a "witch-hunt". He further claimed that at the time when Hiran went missing and was allegedly killed, he was at Dongri in South Mumbai.

"It is trite law that a bald suspicion of the first informant regarding the commission of a crime cannot justify arrest of a citizen," his plea said, according to a PTI report.

An explosive-laden SUV was found by Mumbai Police near Ambani's residence Antalia on February 25 along with a threat letter which had sent the authorities into a tizzy ove the massive security breach. The SUV was traced to the auto parts dealer, Mansukh Hiran, whose body was later found in a Thane creek on March 4.

While the Mahindra Scorpio was traced to Hiran, the auto parts dealer claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier. The case took a shocking turn when Hiran was found dead and his wife accused Waze being involved in it.

On Wednesday, Waze, who had earlier joined the Shiv Sena during a period of suspension from service, was moved out of the Mumbai crime branch to the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) at the police headquarters.

While the NIA is investigating the case of threat to Mukesh Ambani, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is looking into Hiran's death and the alleged car theft.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tehseen Akhtar was questioned for “nearly four hours” inside the Tihar Jail by a team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with the case.

A mobile phone, recovered from Akhtar's barrack in Tihar Jail, is suspected to have been used for creating a Telegram channel used by a group named Jaish-ul-Hind for claiming responsibility for parking an SUV with gelatin sticks outside Ambani's south Mumbai home.

