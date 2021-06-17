Mukesh Ambani Security Scare: This comes hours after the central agency conducted a raid at his house at J B Nagar in Mumbai's suburban Andheri along with armed CRPF personnel.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police Pradeep Sharma in connection with the 'Antilia' bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran's murder.

This comes hours after the central agency conducted a raid at his house at J B Nagar in Mumbai's suburban Andheri along with armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma