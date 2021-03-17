The agency has also recovered Rs 5 lakh cash, a note counting machine, some clothes and the registration number plate of the SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after arresting Mumbai Police officer, Sachin Waze, in connection with the explosive-laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now seized a black Mercedes-Benz car in connection with the case. The NIA said that the Mercedes car was allegedly used by Sachin Waze. The agency has also recovered Rs 5 lakh cash, a note counting machine, some clothes and the registration number plate of the SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence.

"NIA today seized a black Mercedes-Benz car. We have recovered the number plate that was on the Scorpio car, over Rs 5 Lakh in cash, a note-counting machine and some clothes…Sachin Waze used to drive this car... the ownership of the car is under investigation," senior NIA officer Anil Shukla said.

The case started after an explosive-laden Scorpio SUV was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia. The car also has a threat note for Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. After initial investigation by the Mumbai police, the car was traced to a Thane-based dealer Mansukh Hiran, who had filed a stolen report with police on February 17.

However, a week after the car was found and was traced to Mansukh Hiran, he was found dead in a creek near Mumbai. Mansukh Hiran's wife alleged that Sachin Waze, who was initially investigating the case, used the Scorpio car for four months and returned it on February 5. She also accused Sachin Waze of having involvement in her husband's death.

The case was then transferred to the NIA from Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad. The NIA had last week arrested Sachin Waze for his alleged role in parking the explosive-laden SUV near Ambani's residence. The agency also quizzed him for hours on Sunday. The NIA also alleged that Waze had siexed the CCTV footage of his apartment complex and erased it.

Meanwhile, the ruling Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP have been exchanging barbs over this case. While the Shiv Sena slammed the Centre for handing over the case to NIA, the BJP has accused Uddhav Thackeray saying that he is trying to protect Sachin Waze because he had been a former Shiv Sena member.

The Shiv Sena said that the Mumbai Police and the ATS were capable of handling the case and the decision to transfer the case demoralised the local law enforcement. "Sachin Waze is not Osama Bin Laden. It is not right to target a person and hang him and then investigate," Uddhav Thackeray had said last week.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan