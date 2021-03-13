Mukesh Ambani Security Scare: According to a report, the NIA and the Delhi and Mumbai Police are investigating whether Jaish-ul-Hind is trying to revive Indian Mujahideen or it is the new identity of the terror group.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The recovery of the smartphone, used by Jaish-ul-Hind in the Mukesh Ambani security scare case, from an Indian Mujahideen operative inside Delhi's Tihar Jail has raised an alarm among the security forces, forcing them to probe the alleged links between the two terror groups.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi and Mumbai Police are investigating whether Jaish-ul-Hind (JuH) is trying to revive Indian Mujahideen or it is the new identity of the terror group.

The report claimed that the NIA, Mumbai's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Delhi Police's Special Cell have launched a pan-India operation to find the answers to these questions.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed the responsibility of the minor blast outside the Israel embassy in Delhi on January 29 and placing the SUV loaded with 20 gelatin sticks near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence on February 25.

Intelligence agencies, quoted by IANS, believe that Jaish-ul-Hind was created inside the Tihar Jail No 8 -- which houses prisoners, including those from Indian Mujahideen and Al-Qaeda. They have also found two mobile phones, one of the Oppo company and another of Vivo from inside the jail.

The Delhi Police and intelligence agencies also questioned Tehseen Akhtar from whom they recovered the mobile handset and SIM card used to create the Telegram account. 'Tech-savvy' Akhtar is known for his alleged involvement in a series of blasts in the country since 2010.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the Telegram Channel was being operated by not more than a dozen people. It is a matter of investigation whether these terrorists used this phone to claim responsibility for terror acts or threats including for placing an explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence and blast outside Israeli embassy in Delhi.

Akhtar was convicted in 2016 for his alleged role in the 2013 Hyderabad twin bombings that killed at least 13 people and injured over 100 others. In March 2014, Akhtar, then 24-year-old, was arrested from Naxalbari in Darjeeling district of West Bengal by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The announcement of his arrest had come just three days after the arrest of top IM operative and Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rehman alias Waqas from Rajasthan, and security agencies believed this to be a major setback for the outfit.

Akhtar, according to the police, became the operational chief of Indian Mujahideen after the arrest of its co-founder Mohammad Zarar Siddibappa alias Yasin Bhatkal from India-Nepal border in August 2013.

Bhatkal is said to have informed the investigators at the time of his arrest on August 29, 2013 that Akhtar is the India head of IM and deals directly with Karachi-based operative, Riyaz Bhatkal. He was said to have been managing modules across India. The NIA had subsequently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Akhtar.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma