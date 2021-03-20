Mukesh Ambani Security Scare: Before NIA, the case was being probed by the Mumbai anti-terror squad (ATS).

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday transferred the death case of Mumbai businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose SUV was found loaded with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in February this year, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), news agency ANI quoted official sources as saying.

The case was earlier being probed by the Mumbai anti-terror squad (ATS). The case has been transferred to the central agency under Section 8 of the NIA Act. The NIA will now re-register the FIR and take over the necessary file, including the post mortem report, of the case.

Hiran, whose car was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, was found dead in a creek at Thane on March 5. Hiran's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.

Also Read -- Sachin Waze met Mansukh Hiran on February 17 for 10 minutes: Reports

However, Waze, who has also been arrested by the NIA, has denied using the SUV that was in possession of Hiran. The NIA said that Waze was arrested allegedly "for his role and involvement in placing explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael road".

Waze, who was the crime branch's Assistant Police Inspector, has been transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) unit of Mumbai police.

On February 25, a Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside.

While recording Waze's statement on Saturday, the NIA called crime branch ACP Nitin Alaknure and ATS' ACP Shripad Kale to share information about the investigation done so far in the cases of recovery of the SUV and the alleged murder of Hiran. Both the officers left after four hours.

Waze is also facing a trial on multiple charges, including murder and destruction of evidence, for the alleged custodial death of Khwaja Yunus in the year 2003.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma