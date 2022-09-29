Mukesh Ambani Gets Z+ Security Cover After Intelligence Receives Threat Inputs Against Him

Mukesh Ambani, who is the second-richest person in Asia has been upgraded to the top category of 'Z+'by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after intelligence perceived a threat perception to him.

Back in 2013, Mukesh Ambani was accorded the 'z' category cover of CRPF commandos on a payment basis. Apart from Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta Ambani was also accorded the same security, however, a lower category of 'Y+' consists of less number of commandos.

As per the latest data shared by the Bloomberg index, Mukesh Ambani is counted as the 10th richest person in the world. If media sources are to be believed, then more details on Mukesh Ambani's security will be shared. The Union Ministry Of Home Affairs, gave a go-ahead for the upgradation of security after they received inputs on the perceived threat perception to the businessman, by central intelligence and security agencies, they said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) may be asked to increase the number of commandos in the 'Z+' security. Approximately 40-50 commandos could be added in order to enlarge the security team unit that works in shifts to provide the cover.

At present, Ambani has been given armed cover whenever he is travelling from one place to another. The armed cover also secures his residential and office premises. Last year, an explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in Mumbai, following which Ambani's security was beefed up. Further, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took up the probe into the case.

Another billionaire industrialist and chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, was accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government last month, the facility being similarly made on a payment basis.

CRPF director general (DG) Kuldiep Singh on Thursday told reporters that the force provides security to 119 protectees and the Union home ministry has provided it with a fresh battalion for VIP security duties. It already has six battalions deployed for the task and each such unit has about 800 personnel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are among the CRPF protectees.

(With agency inputs)