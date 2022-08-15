Mukesh Ambani, Family Get Threat Calls; Mumbai Police Detains One

The Mumbai Police on Monday held a man for allegedly making threat calls to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The man has been reportedly identified as Afzal, who made three to four threat calls on a landline number of a Reliance hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon area.

In a statement, the Mumbai Police said it has launched a probe and found that the caller was mentally unstable. However, a first information report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the case and the man is being questioned.

"Reliance Foundation Hospital files a complaint about receiving calls posing threat to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. Case being filed, probe underway," the Mumbai Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, meanwhile, said that Reliance officials have initiated their own security measures following the threat calls.

"Yes, we received eight calls, one after the other, from some unidentified person giving death threats to our Chairman Mukesh Ambani," Dr Gianchandani told news agency IANS. "We immediately complained to the police. We have also initiated our own internal security measures and have full faith in the Mumbai Police."

This is the second time in nearly 18 months when the Ambani family has been targeted. Last year, an abandoned SUV with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter were recovered outside Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

That incident unravelled a major conspiracy in which a former policeman - Sachin Vaze - was involved. The case was later transferred to the national investigation agency (NIA) following the death of a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio that was found outside Antilia.