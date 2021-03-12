Mukesh Ambani Bomb Scare: Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed the responsibility for placing an explosives-laden SUV near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday said that Tihar Jail officials have recovered a mobile handset and a SIM card from an Indian Mujahideen operative Tehseen Akhtar's barrack that was used to create the Telegram channel of 'Jaish-ul-Hind'. The group had claimed the responsibility for placing an explosives-laden SUV near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

"Based on the information provided by Special Cell, Tihar Jail authorities have seized a mobile phone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that this phone has been used for operating Telegram Channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats," the Delhi Police said, as reported by news agency IANS.

"Further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from the Tihar Jail authorities," it added.

This comes a day after a senior Mumbai Police official claimed that the Telegram channel used by Jaish-ul-Hind was created in Delhi's Tihar area. Following the information, the Delhi Police launched a probe and questioned several inmates in the Tihar jail.

"I have ordered an investigation. Action will be taken against anyone who is found to be at fault. I have written to DG (Prisons) that it should be properly investigated that how was a phone found inside the jail," Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

A suspicious SUV, loaded with explosives, was found near Ambani's residence in Mumbai in February. The Mumbai Police recovered a letter threating Ambani and his family from the car.

Days later, Jaish-ul-Hind claimed the responsibility via Telegram. The message had also demanded payment in cryptocurrency and mentioned a link to deposit the same. Notably, Jaish-ul-Hind had also claimed the low-intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi.

However, the Delhi Police believes that Jaish-ul-Hind could be a virtual group as no individual has mentioned any of its members.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma