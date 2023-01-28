Mughal Gardens In Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed Amrit Udyan; To Open On January 31

The Mughal Garden is also portrayed as the soul of the Presidential Palace. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE FAMOUS Mughal Gardens, situated inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been given the common name 'Amrit Udyan' on Saturday by the President. The gardens in the President's official residence have been renamed under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - a government of India initiative to celebrate the 75 years of independence and remember the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

“On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan", Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President, said in a statement.

Navika Gupta also mentioned that the government has also planned to keep the garden open for public viewing. She also added that the government has planned to keep the garden open for farmers and people with disabilities in addition to the two-month window that has been made available for public observation.

The Amrit Udyan (Mughal Gardens) will open for the general public on January 31, 2023, and will remain open till March 26. The opening time of the garden will be from 10 am to 4 pm. It will be open on March 28 for farmers, on March 29 for the disabled, and on March 30 for police and army.

Amrit Udyan (Mughal Garden) has 12 varieties of tulips. Like every year, the garden will now be open to the public, where visitors can view tulips and roses. As per media reports, the newly renamed garden will be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu on Sunday, January 29.

The Mughal Garden is also portrayed as the soul of the Presidential Palace. The Mughal Garden has been influenced by miniature paintings of India and Persia as well as the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir and the area around the Taj Mahal.

How to get tickets for Amrit Udyan

The tickets for the Mughal Garden (Amrit Udyan) will be available for 7500 people from 10 am to noon. After that ten thousand people will get entry from 12 pm to 4 pm.