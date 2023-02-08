'Mr A Topi Pehnao-ed You': Mahua Moitra Takes Jibe At Centre Amid Adani Row

TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday joined the opposition in raising the Adani issue in the Lower House of Parliament while participating in the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Moitra made an apparent reference to Adani while describing him as 'Mr A’ in the Parliament. She also brought a red birthday cap, saying that "Adani has fooled the government."

While demanding to launch a JPC investigation against the Adani Group, Moitra said that she wants to talk about the most famous person in India. Mahua clarified that she was not talking about the prime minister but a person whose name starts with A and further referred to him as ‘Mr A’ and his company, ‘Group A Company’.

"Prime Minister, this man Mr 'A' has fooled (topi pehnaoed) you. He travels with you on your delegations. He meets heads of state on visits to India. He portrays that India is Prime Minister and the Prime Minister is him. He makes it appear to the world that he is the remote control behind the Prime Minister and by obliging him will be obliging the Prime Minister," TMC MP was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking it to Twitter, Mahua said that the truth can not be silenced by ‘thug hecklers’ and asserted, "Nobody is behind Mahua, Mahua is behind the truth." "Everyone is asking who is behind Mahua. Every day, the fake news brigade floats new theories. Is it an American investment bank? Is it Ambani, or is it China? Nobody is behind Mahua. Mahua is behind the truth,” she tweeted.

While referring to the Adani Group’s claim that the Hindenburg report was an attack on India, Moitra said that even tech giants including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft do not make such returns compared to ‘Company A’.

"When a Russian company took over an oil refinery business, It was not an attack on India? When Mumbai's electricity was taken over with funds from Qatar, it was not an attack on India? The pride of India is not the wealth of one individual, pride of India lies in the robustness of its institutional structures," Mahua said.

BJP leaders sought an apology from Moitra over the alleged ‘abusive remark’, however, the TMC MP claimed that she was interrupted during her speech and concluded her address by saying, "I need to repeat it as they are doing this to heckle me and to ruin the flow of the speech...Mahua is only behind the truth." Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also complained regarding the incident to TMC leader Sudeep Banerjee.