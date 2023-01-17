'She Did Not Love Me': MP Boy Kills Mother With Father's Gun, Alleges Torture By Her

A minor boy shot dead his mother on Tuesday afternoon in Tikamgarh town of Madhya Pradesh and himself informed the police about it. He told the police that his mother did not love him and used to torture him every day. He alleged that right before the incident, she had hurled a glass at him. He shot his mother with a licenced gun that belonged to his father who works as a security guard in a bank.

The incident took place in Bhagatnagar Colony under Dehat police station area of the city. Rural police station in-charge Preeti Bhargava said Sapna, 42, was shot dead by her 17-year-old son. The accused's father Ramesh Rajak is posted as a security guard in Allahabad Bank in the city. The son shot the mother in the chest, leading to death on the spot.

The boy told the police that his mother used to torture him and had hit him with a glass on Tuesday too. His father was away and had gone to Hiranagar village when the incident took place. In the afternoon, the son heated water for his mother to take a bath. Upset with Sapna, the boy shot his mother as soon as she returned after taking a bath.

Additional SP Sitaram Sasatya said during interrogation, the accused son told that the mother did not love him and used to fight every day. Troubled by this, he killed her. The deceased also has an elder brother, who studies engineering in Indore.

In the afternoon, the Rural police station was engaged in its routine work, when it received a call from the boy admitting to have shot his mother. The boy had called on police emergency number 100. Following the call, the police immediately traced the number and location of the caller.

When the police arrived at the spot and inquired about it, they found that it was the son who had shot and killed his mother and informed on police emergency service. On the arrival of the police, the accused did not try to flee, nor did he look troubled. Surrendering himself to the police, he sat in the car. The police has registered a case and an investigation has been initiated into the incident.