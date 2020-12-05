MP School Reopening News: The upcoming academic session will commence from April 1 and classes 1 to 8 will be evaluated on the basis of project work.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Schools across Madhya Pradesh will remain shut for classes 1 till 8 until March 31, 2021 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in a review meeting of the School Education Department. Classes for students of grade 9 and 12 will commence partially soon with all the safety protocols.

The upcoming academic session will commence from April 1 and classes 1 to 8 will be evaluated on the basis of project work. Furthermore, KG-I and KG-II classes will commence in 1500 government schools in the state in the first phase under the new education policy.

Schools across Madhya Pradesh have remained closed ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in March. The state government mulled reopening them several times over the past eight months.

States have deferred reopening schools amid the outbreak of the pandemic. Haryana had reopened schools, though the authorities were forced to shut them again after several students and teachers across different districts, including Jind, Jhajjar, Rewari contracted the deadly virus. Normal classes in the state would not not resume till December 10.

During the meeting, Chouhan directed officials to prepare a year-wise detailed action plan for 10,000 high quality schools which will be reopened in Madhya Pradesh in the next three years. Chouhan also directed that no private school can charge more than the tuition fee while schools remain shut.

Students of class 9 to 12 will be called to school once or twice a week. The government also confirmed that board exams for 2021 will be held.

