MP Police Arrests Over 9,000 Wanted Criminals In A Single Night

Around 9,500 criminals were arrested in a single night across Madhya Pradesh during patrolling in the state on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release issued by the police.



Over 17,000 police personnel, including all the zonal ADG, IG, DIG, SP, SDOP and Station House Officers (SHO) of the state patrolled together throughout the night for the first time. The action was taken on the instruction of Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena in order to maintain the law and order in the state.



The main motive of the patrolling was to maintain the security and peace of the people of the state, as well as to maintain the law and order by ensuring the arrest of absconding criminals, execution of all permanent arrest warrants and checking of criminals externed from district.



During the state-wide patrolling, the criminals who were arrested included, about 6,000 criminals with arrest warrants, about 2600 permanent warrants, around 100 absconding criminals, around 200 miscreants having rewards on their heads and over 1000 other criminals. Besides, the police found over 1000 criminals were externed from the district violating the rules, against whom actions were being taken.



DGP Saxena himself along with Bhopal Commissioner of Police Makrand Deoskar reached Hanuman Ganj police station in state capital Bhopal at 2 o'clock in the night and took stock of combing patrolling. After that, he talked to all the zonal IGs at 3 o'clock and took information about combing patrolling in their respective districts.



The release further states that the police will carry out such surprise patrolling in the state from time to time.