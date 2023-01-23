MP Nagar Nigam Result 2022 Live: Counting Of Votes Underway For 19 Urban Bodies, Fate Of 1,144 Candidates To Be Decided

Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nigam Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: Madhya Pradesh will on Monday witness the outcome of voting in 19 urban local bodies. Before the MP Assembly Election 2023, both Congress and BJP political parties are eyeing the results of the last local body elections. Counting of votes is underway in the 19 urban local bodies and the results will decide the fate of 1,144 candidates.

Counting of votes is being held in Nagar Palika Parishad Raghogarh-Vijaypur of Guna district, Barwani, Sendhwa of Barwani district and Dhar, Manawar and Pithampur of Dhar district.

The counting of votes is also underway in Municipal Council Jaithari in Anuppur district, Omkareshwar in Khandwa district, Khetiya, Pansemal, Palsud, Rajpur, Anjad in Barwani district and Municipal Council Dharampuri, Dhamnod, Kukshi, Rajgarh, Sardarpur and Dahi in Dhar district.

Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nigam Election Result: Top updates

- Voting for the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nigam polls was conducted across 720 polling booths for 343 wards of 19 bodies of the state. In these elections, 2,60,301 men, 2,46,969 women and 38 other were listed as voters. However, only around 67 per cent voting took place. Jaithari in Anuppur district and Rajpur in Barwani had the highest turnout of 80 per cent.

- In the recently concluded civic elections, BJP could retain only 9 out of 16 mayoral seats. 5 seats went to Congress, one to AAP and one to independent.

- In municipality polls, out of 76 municipalities, BJP captured 57 and Congress captured 18. Here too, the BJP had to face defeat in the already occupied cities.