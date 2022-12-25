MP Man Who Thrashed Girlfriend In Viral Video After Refusing To Marry Her Arrested

In a viral video from MP, a 19-year-old woman was seen being beaten up by her boyfriend in Rewa district after she asked him to marry her. The 24-year-old man has now been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday.

Accused Pankaj Tripathi and the man who was recording the video have been captured by the police. Pankaj Tripathi was caught from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh after being on the run for days. Police are now interrogating both men.

“On basis of an FIR registered by the victim in Mauganj police station, accused Pankaj Tripathi has been arrested for beating her following a dispute while they were going to his native place in Dhera,” news agency ANI quoted Naveen Tiwari, a sub-divisional police officer of Rewa, said.

The police further said that the victim was admitted to a hospital. The police had earlier arrested the co-accused in the case. The police had registered a case against Tripathi after a video of the alleged incident, which took place on Wednesday, surfaced on social media.

The man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in the Mauganj area, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said. The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute occurred between them, following which he beat her up, he said.

⚠️Warning:Disturbing visual



In Mauganj of #Rewa, MP, a Youth brutally thrashed girl (also his friend) when the youth got irked on suspicion of her talking to some other man over phone.

The video was shot by his friend and shared on SM..pic.twitter.com/KMsm83K7ur — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) December 24, 2022

In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face.

The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, the official said.

However, when the video of the attack surfaced, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who is absconding, he said.

The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.