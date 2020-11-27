According to the villagers, Deepak set his brother and his family on fire by throwing kerosene on them while they were sleeping. He later went to his room and hanged himself.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh' Annupur killed his brother, his wife and their boy over a family dispute. The accused, identified as 31-year-old Deepak Vishwakarma allegedly poured petrol on his brother and his family and set them on fire while they were sleeping on Thursday night. Later, he hanged himself too. According to reports, Deepak and his brother had a dispute which became the trigger point behind the crime.

Another person, who is around 18-years-old, also suffered burn injuries and admitted to the hospital for treatment. His uncle Chetram Vishwakarma was sleeping next to their room and heard the noise. He broke the door and enter their room but could save only one of them.

Those who died of burns include 46-year-old Omkar, his 40-year-old wife Kasturia Bai, daughter Nidhi Vishwakarma, 16. According to the villagers, Deepak set his brother and his family on fire by throwing kerosene on them while they were sleeping. He later went to his room and hanged himself.

The police have registered a case and investigating the matter. So far, it is not clear what was the dispute between them and why he took the drastic step. Meanwhile, the condition of Omkar's 18-year-old son is said to be critical. He is battling for his life in the hospital.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma