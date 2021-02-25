After deducting the royalty of 12.5 per cent and income tax on the sale of diamond in the auction, the remaining amount will be given to the diamond owner.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A labourer in Madhya Pradesh, identified as Rampyare Prajapati, who lives in the NDMC colony of Panna city in Jabalpur zone, has found a rare diamond of 14.09 carat on Wednesday from a shallow diamond mine. Prajapati submitted the rare diamond at the district's diamond office in Jabalpur Collectorate.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the experts have estimated the price of the diamond to be more than Rs 70 lakh. The diamond is of bright green watercolour and is flat in shape with eight sides. The report further quoted Prajapati as saying that he took the diamond mine in Krishna Kalyanpur village on a lease a month ago.

Rampyare said that after digging seven to eight feet, the soil just above the diamond started coming out. On digging further, the diamond was found. Rampyare said that the diamond has changed his life and with the money, he will receive from the government, he can help his family financially and also send his children to school.

Rampyare said that all the people were working day and night in the mine. Eventually, the hard work of all the labourers paid off and they got a diamond of gem quality in the mine. The diamond of gem quality is considered very special and unique and is hard to find.

The report further stated that the lease is in the name of Rampyare. After deducting the royalty of 12.5 per cent and income tax on the sale of diamond in the auction, the remaining amount will be given to the diamond owner. This comes a week after another labourer, Bhagwandas Kushwaha, also found two diamonds in the same district.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan