New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A horrific incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district where a 13-year-old minor was first abducted and gang-raped by at least 9 men twice, within a span of 5 days. The shocking incident came amid CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government's 'Samman' campaign, which is a fortnight public awareness drive about the crime against women.

According to the Umaria Police officials, the 13-year-old girl was first kidnapped by a young man, who is a known person to the victim, on January 4. The victim was then raped by him and six of his friends for two days. The accused then let her go on January 5 and threatened the victim with her life if she tried to lodge a complaint to the police.

The misery of the minor victim continued six days later as she was again abducted on January 11 by one of the seven men who raped her earlier. She was also held captive in jungle and roadside shops where three of them again raped her, the police said further. The three men later let her go again.

The horror didn't end there as after being let go by three men, the victim was again kidnapped by two truck drivers and allegedly raped by both of them. The victim then somehow managed to flee the place and return to her home on Friday morning, the police officials added. A complaint was filed on Friday after which multiple teams of the police conducted searches and arrested 6 accused so far.

"We've so far arrested six accused and hope to catch the others. The case is registered under POSCO and relevant sections of the IPC," police spokesperson Arvind Tiwari said.

At least four such horrific incidents involving crime against women in last six days from various parts of Madhya Pradesh have raised questions about the safety of women in the state.

Earlier on January 9, a 50-year-old woman was raped by a man with the help of four men in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. As per the police, the main accused also allegedly inserted an iron rod inside the private part of the victim. All the five accused have been arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, on January 11, a 13-year-old was kidnapped and raped by her neighbour, who then murdered her in Khandwa district of the state. A day later, a young woman was assaulted by her husband and father-in-law, suspecting infidelity in Ujjain district. The accused men along with women of the family used sharp-edged weapons to cut the woman's nose, breast and also injured parts of her body. The two men have been arrested by the police.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan